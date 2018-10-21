Crews working to repair damaged equipment after vehicle hit a utility pole causing power outage in parts of Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Utilities crews are working to repair and replace damaged equipment that caused a power outage Sunday morning. Officials say the outage happened around 7:45 a.m. when a vehicle hit a utility pole on Moontown Rd.

The outage impacted customers in the Brownsboro area north of Highway 72 from Ryland Pike to Brownsboro Rd. Crews were able to restore power to all but one customer in the immediate area of damage at 8:48 a.m.

The vehicle left the scene before it could be identified according to Huntsville Utilities.