Suspect in custody after setting a house on fire during standoff with Limestone County authorities

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has found the suspect who allegedly stole a truck and shot at deputies after a standoff.

According to a tweet, the suspect forced his way into a home on Sewell Rd. The suspect barricaded himself inside and set the house on fire before deputies could get to him according to officials. The sheriff’s office says the resident was able to get out and call police but the house is a ‘total loss.’

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody after a standoff. Suspect forced entry into a residence on Sewell Rd. Resident called police and got out. Suspect barricaded himself inside, eventually setting the residence on fire before deputies could get to him. Residence is a total loss. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) October 21, 2018

According to a Facebook post, the truck was stolen Sunday morning on Piney Chapel Rd. Authorities say deputies attempted to stop the truck but were lead on a chase before the suspect eventually backed up into one of the patrol units and started shooting at them.

The deputies returned fire and the suspect fled the scene but the truck was later found abandoned in a wooded area off Hwy 127, north of Athens.

A helicopter patrol and tracking dogs were sent out to try and find the suspect according to the post.