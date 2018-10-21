× 10-year-old Tennessee twin brother shoots sister outside Dollar General

ST. JOSEPH, Tenn. — A 10-year-old Tennessee girl is being airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center after she was shot in the head by her twin brother Sunday, according to a Facebook post by the Tennessee River Valley.

The news outlet reports the incident happened around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a Dollar General in St. Joseph, TN.

The shooting was reported as accidental.

The girl is said to be in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Joseph Police Department.