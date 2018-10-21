1 dead, 2 injured from fatal crash in Littleville

LITTLEVILLE, Ala. — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized Sunday after a fatal crash in Littleville, according to the Colbert County Coroner.

The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck happened just after 2 p.m. on George Wallace Highway.

The sheriff’s office identified the deceased victim as a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims – a man and woman – were airlifted to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The identity of the victims have not been released.