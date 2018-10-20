Unsolved murder still rocks North Alabama community three years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. - In October of 2015, Connie Ridgeway was found stabbed to death in her home in Rogersville. Nearly three years later, friends and family are still mourning her death and they're still questioning who's responsible.

"Connie Ridgeway will be served justice and that is our goal," said Mark White, a friend of the victim's family.

"I'm still just as shocked as I was that day," said Austin Williams, one of Ridgeway's sons.

Three days before the three year anniversary of her murder, the Rogersville community remembered the friendly face and helping hand of the 58-year-old.

"She was basically everybody's friend," Williams said. "If a neighbor needed to go to the doctor, or they needed to go to Huntsville or Birmingham or they needed Coke from Food Land she would be happy to take them."

Williams says he knows his mother is looking out for his family, including her grandchildren she never had the chance to meet.

"I know that she would want us to continue to be happy," Williams said. "She wouldn't want us to be in pain and be hurting. Part of me wants justice for her but part of me understands that I know she would want us to go and be happy and enjoy her grand kids for her. I know that she's here and I know her spirit's here."

William's says the community's support means everything to him and his family; he knows it can't bring his mother back, but it helps get through this difficult time.

If you have any information on Ridgeway's murder, contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers at (256) 386-8685 and you can remain anonymous.