Tennessee game in London impacts regularly scheduled Sunday programming

This Sunday, CBS is airing football programs that will impact regularly scheduled programming. Football coverage kicks off right after WHNT News 19 with ‘The NFL Today’ airing from 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The Tennessee Titans will face the Los Angeles Chargers in London from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with ‘The NFL Today’ following the game for another half hour.

Due to the change in schedule, some morning programming will either not air or be moved. ‘CBS News Sunday Morning’, ‘Face The Nation’ will not air. First Baptist Church of Huntsville will be airing on WHNT2 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

You can catch the other two scheduled football games starting with the New England Patriots against the Chicago Bears at noon and the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins at 3:25 p.m.

