Teenager dies in Lawrence County SUV crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A Moulton teenager has died from injuries after the SUV she was a passenger in crashed Friday evening according to Alabama State Troopers. Authorities say 18-year-old Makenzi Jon Farley was pronounced dead Saturday morning after being transported to Huntsville Hospital.

According to officials, the Jeep Cherokee ran off County Road 176 in a curve, hit a ditch and began overturning. Farley was not was not wearing her seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle according to state troopers.

Troopers are still investigating.