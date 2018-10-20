One person hospitalized after stabbing in Florence
FLORENCE, Ala. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday night after he was stabbed in southeast Florence, according to authorities.
Florence Police responded to a stabbing at the 500 Block of North Crown Street just after 9 p.m. Detectives say two men were visiting the home when an argument ensued. During the altercation, police say one of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other man multiple times.
The victim was airlifted from the scene and taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Officers are trying to locate the stabbing suspect.
