× One person hospitalized after stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday night after he was stabbed in southeast Florence, according to authorities.

Florence Police responded to a stabbing at the 500 Block of North Crown Street just after 9 p.m. Detectives say two men were visiting the home when an argument ensued. During the altercation, police say one of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other man multiple times.

The victim was airlifted from the scene and taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Officers are trying to locate the stabbing suspect.

#breaking

Large police presence on the 500 block of N Crown. Please avoid the area if possible. #8200 — Florence Police Dept (@florence_pd) October 21, 2018