Missing Huntsville teen last seen Oct. 9, may be traveling to North Carolina

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children issued a missing person report Saturday for a Huntsville teenager.

Amega Harlan, 16, was last seen on October 9 in Huntsville, according to the NCMEC. The organization believes she might be in Huntsville or could be traveling to North Carolina.

Harlan is described as the following:

Hair Color – Black

Eye Color – Brown

Height – 5’5″

Weight – 117 lbs

Scar under her right eye

Scar the size of a half-dollar on the inside of her left elbow

May be in need of medical attention

If you have any information that could help authorities, please call 911, 1 -800-843-5678 or Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100.