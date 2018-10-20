Missing Huntsville teen last seen Oct. 9, may be traveling to North Carolina

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children issued a missing person report Saturday for a Huntsville teenager.

Amega Harlan, 16, was last seen on October 9 in Huntsville, according to the NCMEC. The organization believes she might be in Huntsville or could be traveling to North Carolina.

Harlan is described as the following:

  • Hair Color – Black
  • Eye Color –  Brown
  • Height – 5’5″
  • Weight – 117 lbs
  • Scar under her right eye
  • Scar the size of a half-dollar on the inside of her left elbow
  • May be in need of medical attention

If you have any information that could help authorities, please call 911, 1 -800-843-5678 or Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100.