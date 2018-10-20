× Jeff Gray leaves Huntsville after falling in love with a little town in Utah

As you may know, Jeff Gray loves to travel. For several year now, he has taken a cross-country trip on his motorcycle. While on one of those trips, he and his wife discovered St. George Utah.

Jeff and his wife have decided to follow their hearts and move there.

Jeff had a career of more that 25 years in local news. During that time, he covered natural disasters like Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and the tornadoes of April 27, 2011 right here in the Tennessee Valley. Jeff covered countless wrecks, fires and shootings during his 11+ years at WHNT and met some incredible people.

He had this to say about his move: “Today is the day, my final day in the news business. I have covered thousands of stories seen the best and worst of humanity. After 26 years it is time to say goodbye to one career and hello to another. Tomorrow I move from Alabama to Utah where I will start a new career in real estate.”