× Bundle Up and Look Up To See Orionid Meteors This Weekend!

Skies will be clearing quickly Saturday, leaving skies clear for the annual Orionid Meteor Shower! The shower runs from October 2nd through November 7th every year as Earth passes through the debris path of Comet Halley, but it peaks this Sunday morning.

At its peak the Orionid can produce 10-20 meteors per hour. The Orionids fall fast compared to other meteors, but they also leave long lasting trains. That means if you look away from the sky for a moment you might not catch them falling, but you might still be able to see their trail.

Skies will be clear tonight, but the moon might be bright enough as a waxing gibbous to block the sight of meteors for part of the night. For that reason, the best time for viewing will be after the moon sets around 3:00am but before the sun rises around 7:00AM.

Make sure you bundle up before heading out! The coldest air since mid-April is heading our way. Temperatures will drop into the 40s after midnight and into the upper 30s by early Sunday morning. Grab a few blankets and head away from city lights to get the best viewing. You don’t need to look in a particular direction, just look up!