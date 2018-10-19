VOTE HERE: Douglas, Fort Payne, Muscle Shoals and Section up for the ninth Pep Rally of the Week

It’s time for the next round of the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week! This week’s finalists are the Douglas Eagles, Fort Payne Wildcats, Muscle Shoals Trojans and Section Lions. You can cast your vote once per hour. Voting continues through Wednesday, October 24 at 4:00 p.m. We’ll announce the winner that night on WHNT News 19 at 6. The winning school will get a visit from meteorologist Ben Smith. Good luck to all the schools!