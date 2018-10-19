× Toys for Tots registration deadlines are near!

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Toys for Tots is collecting applications for families who may need assistance providing gifts for their kids.

For 71 years the Marine Corps has kept the primary goal of providing the joy of Christmas and sending a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children.

Right now there are over 700 Toys for Tots campaigns across the nation, all with the goal of giving children a Christmas that they might otherwise not have.

“You remember going back to whenever you were young, just looking forward to Christmas, just a good time believing in Santa,” said Taylor Ruiz, a regional coordinator for Toys for Tots. “And this is a way to bring Santa to the children around northern Alabama.”

Registration is essential. It’s how the organization knows how many gifts are needed.

Here are the requirements for registration with examples of what qualifies:

1.) Government issued ID – Drivers license or passport

2.) Children Birth certificate – NO PHOTOCOPIES

3.) Proof of Income –pay stub, letter from unemployment, letter from food stamp office showing amount received per month

4.) Proof of residence – lease, phone bill, electric bill

5.) Social Security card for parent registering and for each child being registered.

6.) If you are not the birth parent you must show legal documentation of guardianship (court documents)

7.) Ages birth-15 will be accepted

TOYS FOR TOTS REGISTRATION LOCATIONS AND DATES BY COUNTY: Madison County

140 Sparkman Drive, Bldg 140 (Old AAR Building)

Huntsville AL 35805

October 18th-20th

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.Limestone County

419 South Marion Street.

Athens, AL 35611

November 7th & 8th

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, or Marion Counties

October 23-25th

9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For more information please call 2-1-1