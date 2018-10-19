× Payday loan company employee arrested for Forgery & Identity Theft

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Tuesday Huntsville police booked 33-year-old Dominque Banks into the Madison County Jail on several charges ranging from forgery, identity theft, and theft of property.

“At this time, we only have three victims. We believe there was a fourth victim, but we have been unable to get in touch with them,” Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department said.

Police said Banks abused her power as an employee at “Always Money” on University Drive to take advantage of customers.

“She used past customer information that already paid off previous loans and rewrote new loans. Then forged those customer’s signatures on the loan applications and pocketed the money,” Lt. Michael Johnson said.

Lt. Michael Johnson said eventually no payments were made on the loans. He said this was what started the investigation into Banks. “This business made it very easy to investigate this case for the investigators,” Lt. Michael Johnson said.

WHNT News 19 reached out to “Always Money” about Banks’s arrest. They sent us a statement.

“During an internal audit of the Always Money in Huntsville, our internal audit staff discovered information that lead to the charges currently pending against Ms. Banks. Upon discovery of this information and subsequent conversations with the potential victims, our audit team immediately notified Huntsville PD of the discovery of this information. Always Money takes the privacy and protection of customers’ information very seriously and has cooperated fully with Huntsville PD during the ensuing investigation and will continue to do so as the case proceeds. We have no further comment at this time and respectfully refer any further questions to Huntsville PD due to the ongoing criminal matter.”

“To the businesses in the city we just ask them to safeguard their customer information. Especially these financial institutions like this that give small loans,” Lt. Johnson said.