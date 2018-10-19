× Huntsville police charge man with murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police arrested a man for murder in connection with a September assault that led to a man’s death.

Jail records indicate Gerry Dean Young, 48, was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the Madison County Jail.

Young is accused of killing Anthony Ray Samuel, 53, on Sept. 4. Samuel was found in the backyard of a home on Frederick Avenue. He was taken to the VA Hospital in Birmingham with severe head trauma. He died there two weeks later, police said.

Police said the two men were supposedly in a relationship with the same woman.

Police said they looked for Young for several days and finally found him Thursday at a home on Myrtlewood Drive.

Young’s bond was set at $60,000.