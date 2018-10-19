× Hundreds flock to neighboring states for lottery tickets

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Valley residents drove to neighboring states to purchase their own lottery ticket. On Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot hit the $1 billion mark – the second highest jackpot ever.

Customers smiled with confidence as they purchased their tickets.

“I`m very excited because I`m going to win,” exclaimed one hopeful buyer.

Lines ran out the door of convenient stores, which surprised a lot of locals.

“Man it`s crazy around here right now. I`m from here and you`ve got all of these Alabama people here you can`t even get gas you can`t buy a cold drink cause the lines are so long, but hey everyone wants to win that`s a lot of money,” a Tennessean said.

With the jackpot hitting record numbers, it prompted us to ask: what will you do if you won all that money?

Lottery drawers said they’d give back and help others, especially non-profit organizations.

However, some said money wasn’t everything.

“The best excitement is actually coming and meeting an array of a different caliber of people, who are all first class,” a participant said. “You know becoming a millionaire, or a billionaire, that`s the least of my concerns.”

The drawing for the winning numbers is tonight at 10:00 p.m. (CST)