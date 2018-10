× Driver slams into South Huntsville convenience store

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Police responded to a convenience store in South Huntsville Friday morning after a driver hit the building.

Police arrived at Hobbs Island Pit Stop on Hobbs Island Road to find the vehicle on its side.

Huntsville wreck: Driver rushed to HSV Hospital and slamming his car into the Hobbs Island Pit stop on Hobbs Isand Rd. @whnt pic.twitter.com/jeMU8dBJmt — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) October 19, 2018

The driver of the vehicle was rushed to Huntsville Hospital. No word yet on his condition.