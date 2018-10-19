Divers pull 2 vehicles from Smith Lake in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Two vehicles were pulled from the Lions Club Landing area of Smith Lake in Cullman County late Thursday, according to authorities.

Divers from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Division assisted in the recovery.

“Anytime we are able to locate and remove vehicles from the lake that is a good thing due to chemicals that are in the vehicles,” said Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry. “This is still an ongoing investigation and are working with ALEA to determine if the vehicles are stolen”, added Gentry.

Authorities thank the fishermen that notified them about the vehicles are spotting them on their depth finder.

The vehicles recovered were a 2007 GMC Yukon and a late 1980’s or an early 1990’s Mercury Grand Marquis. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicles appear to have been in the lake for several years. The Grand Marquis is estimated to have been underwater for decades.