Buckhorn High School is the Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week!

NEW MARKET, Ala. - Buckhorn High School was pumped up for this week's Pep Rally of the Week!

The Bucks were loud and proud and ready for this week's homecoming game! They introduced the homecoming court and after some cheers and a performance from the school dance team, they ran a relay race where the girls dressed in football gear and the guys dressed as cheerleaders. The freshman class won!

But when it came time to see who was the loudest, the seniors took home the spirit stick for their last homecoming!

Lee High School travels to Buckhorn for Friday night's game.

