Athens man arrested and charged with trafficking after investigators seized 4.2 pounds of marijuana

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — A joint-investigation led authorities to discover a package containing 4.2 pounds of marijuana Thursday in Limestone County.

An investigation was conducted after investigators received information that marijuana was being shipped through the mail to 25211 Wooley Springs Road. The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators executed a search at the residence where they found 36-year-old Micah Gene Mullions and discovered the box containing the marijuana, according to authorities. Mullins was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.

Mullins bond has not been set, according to authorities.