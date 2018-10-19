× Alabamians flock to TN to load up on lotto tickets

ARDMORE, Tenn. – Thousands of Alabamians crossed the border to Tennessee to buy what they hope is the winning lottery ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at an estimated $1 billion, the largest jackpot in the game’s history, and the second largest for any lottery ever in the US. The winning numbers are 15-23-53-65-70 and the Mega Ball was 7.

For some, Friday is payday. But everyone showing up in Ardmore is hoping for the payday of a lifetime as they play the Mega Millions Lotto.

“I only play when the numbers get up there,” Janice Mallett from Huntsville said.

“Somebody’s got to win, it’s huge, so you might as well try,” Ronya Hollis from Birmingham said.

There was no lack of trying on Friday afternoon. Hundreds of patient gamblers, some from as far away as Birmingham, showed up at Ardmore Exchange.

“I never realized how enormous this was until I got up here with all of the people,” Tracy Sterbonic from Birmingham said.

Six winning numbers will claim the nearly $1 billion jackpot. We asked people what they would do with the money if they won.

“I’d buy a ranch and clean out the animal shelters,” Sterbonic said.

“I’d buy a fishing boat, a race car, anything we can get our hands on,” Scott Hollis from Birmingham said.

At $2 a chance, most people opted for the quick pick, but a few couples say this could be the night their numbers pay off.

“Sometimes, we eat McDonald’s, sometimes we eat steak,” Kenneth Roy from Cullman said.

“If I win, I’m going to lay low. I’m not coming out,” Mallett said.

Your odds of hitting the jackpot are about one in about 302 million. But Ardmore Exchange sold a $2,500 winning ticket already this week.

The lump sum cash option on tonight’s jackpot is about $565 million.