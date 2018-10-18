The Great Diaper Drive Blitz Day brings in more than 76,000 diapers and wipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Another successful blitz day is in the books! WHNT News 19 is partnering with the Food Bank of North Alabama, iHeart Media Huntsville, Rocket City Mom and Crestwood Maternity Center for the annual Great Diaper Drive. We set up at the Walmart on Madison Boulevard. Our community's generosity led to an impressive total of 76,441 diapers and wipes. We also collected more than $4,000.

Starting at 5:00 a.m., we were ready to collect and our community responded in a big way.

"This is a very giving community and we love it," says Shirley Schofield, Executive Director of the Food Bank of North Alabama.

Whether it was caravans, loaded trunks, church groups, kids or individuals making the donations, it all counts toward our common goal of getting diapers to families in need.

"Our whole Huntsville presbytery is doing this," explains Eugenia Warner, a member of Blackburn Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America. "It’s just a blessing to be able to come together and donate to the different families here in Huntsville and the surrounding areas."

"We've heard about it for the last few days," explained 10-year-old Nolan Boateng. Nolan and his younger sister contributed five dollars.

"We just wanted to do it because we know kids need stuff," says eight-year-old Skye Boateng.

"You see people come up and they'll have one box of diapers and sometimes they'll have an SUV full of diapers," describes Stewart Langston of WDRM. "It's just great to see all of the people coming up. They're charitable attitude. It's fantastic."

Even a local motorcycle club came with a generous gift of $500.

"We try to stay vigilant in our community," says Hezekiah Gibson, president of the Tuskegee Airmen Motorcycle Club's Huntsville chapter. "When we heard about the diaper drive, we have a lot of single mothers that we know of that are struggling for diapers and we thought it was a good thing to get behind."

Every diaper, wipe and bit of money donated will go to the Food Bank of North Alabama's Diaper Bank and stay in north Alabama communities.

The blitz day is over, but The Great Diaper Drive isn't. You can donate diapers and wipes at participating drop-off locations through Friday, October 19th. You can also make a secure donation.