Russellville police searching for burglary suspect

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – Police continue the search for a burglary suspect. They believe surveillance video from the crime scene can help identify him.

The crime happened on September 16th just before 9pm. Russellville police say a burglar broke into a business on U.S. Highway 43 south.

According to investigators, the person was familiar with the layout of the business because they went straight for the cash. A large amount of currency was taken in a matter of seconds and the burglar took off. Investigators believe someone seeing these pictures and video can help identify the suspect.

If you know who it is, grab your phone or computer right now. You can anonymously contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line three ways.

To speak with an operator, call (256)386-8685. To send a text message, send your detailed information to 274637 (CRIMES). You can also submit a tip directly on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. No matter how you do it, you will be eligible for a cash reward and get a burglar off the streets.