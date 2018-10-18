× Maddox urges Ivey to release information about 2015 hospitalization

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Walt Maddox called on Gov. Kay Ivey to address claims that she and members of her staff abused their power by directing law enforcement to conceal the nature of a hospital stay in 2015.

Earlier this week, Ivey told al.com she did not suffer a series of mini-strokes in Colorado in April 2015, as former Alabama Law Enforcement Agency head Spencer Collier claimed in an Alabama Political Reporter story. She also denied there was any coverup or demotion of an Alabama State Trooper related to the hospitalization.

Maddox called on Ivey to release medical records, emails and other documents related to her April 2015 hospitalization.

“If all of that is true, then Alabamians deserve to know,” Maddox said. “And Alabamians do not deserve that type of leadership.”

Maddox said he and Collier have known each other for years and spoke about the stroke allegations weeks ago in Fairhope.

Collier was fired by former governor Robert Bentley over alleged misuse of state funds. Collier denied wrongdoing and claimed Bentley was having an affair with a political aide. Bentley later resigned from office. Collier was cleared of wrongdoing by a grand jury and is currently suing Bentley for defamation and invasion of privacy, among other things.

Maddox said Thursday that Ivey, who was lieutenant governor during the Bentley scandal and became governor when he resigned, could end the speculation about her health and whether there was a coverup.

“She can easily disprove all of this,” Maddox said. “She has the texts, the emails, the communications, the medical records. That’s all at the governor’s disposal. This afternoon she could end this whole debate and we could hopefully move on to talk about other issues facing Alabama.”

As of early Thursday afternoon, Ivey had not responded.