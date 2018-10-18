× Lauderdale County man charged with murder in connection with father’s death

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A man has been charged in connection with the death of his father in Lauderdale County. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office charged Charles Bradley Montgomery with murder just after 6 Thursday evening.

Investigators say he is the son of the victim, Roy Montgomery. Tuesday night, investigators were called to Roy Montgomery’s home on County Road 273 when a neighbor found him deceased.

Sheriff’s office investigators say the father was last seen on Sunday evening, and didn’t show up for work Monday morning.

Authorities picked up Charles Montgomery on an unrelated arrest warrant and held him for questioning about the murder. Charles Montgomery is being held at the Lauderdale County Jail.