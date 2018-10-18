× Fire destroys kitchen in New Market home, 2 injured, 1 dog dead

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews reported to a kitchen fire on Eliza Lane in New Market that had minor injuries and killed a family’s pet.

Crews treated a woman for a minor burn and a 13-year-old boy for smoke inhalation. Authorities say the boy tried to go back into the house to save a Chihuahua, but the animal wasn’t able to be saved.

The kitchen of the home was destroyed and there is smoke damage to the rest of the home where 10 people live.

Meridianville VFD, Hazel Green VFD, and New Market VFD fire crews all responded to the scene.