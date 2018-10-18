Fantastic October sky over Alabama Thursday!

There’s a ‘look’ to the Fall sky that is unmistakable: different, more stratiform cloud types, clearer air with less haze, deep blue sky contrasting the wispy cirrus and pockets of altocumulus. Days like this can make good use of a cloud chart! That way you can keep up with all of the different things you’re seeing through the course of the day.

Check out some of the views from around North Alabama on this gorgeous Thursday:

What a day for cloud watching! If I could have just been able to sit on a mountain and watch it from start to finish… https://t.co/SvDD9TrUrw #valleywx #alwx #HuntsvilleAL pic.twitter.com/WVcZYNWQFT — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) October 19, 2018

Sunrise looks mostly clear early Friday, so don’t expect the same kind of color blast we had this morning. Sunset, on the other hand, could prove pretty for some of us! It all depends on how quickly the next batch of clouds thickens and if it can let some sun through at just the right time around 6:00 PM Friday!

If you took a great photo today (or any day) and want to share it with us, you can always send it to photo@whnt.com

-Jason

