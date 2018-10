× DeKalb County Schools add 2 resource officers to protect schools

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The Board of Education for the DeKalb County Schools System wants a School Resource Officer at each of their campuses.

The board voted to make this happen Thursday morning at their meeting.

Two resource officers will be added to the lineup, making the total number 13. The new SROs will be assigned to the tech school and to Crossville Elementary School.