GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — According to employees of Pilgrim’s Pride in Guntersville, all workers have been evacuated from the plant, due to an early morning fire.

Pictures sent to WHNT News 19 by Joseph Ervin show flames and smoke coming from one of the buildings.

No word yet on the cause of the flames.

WHNT has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story as we work to gather more information.