Annual LIT Festival returns to downtown Huntsville for 5th year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Digital art projections, colorful lights and environmental design will transform the downtown Huntsville square and Big Spring Park into living works of art this October.

Join Arts Huntsville and Downtown Huntsville, Inc. October 19th and 20th, for an amazing light exhibition, presented by Toyota Motor Manufacturing.

This 5th-anniversary celebration of LIT: Light+Innovation+Technology, will span two full evenings showcasing the uniqueness of Huntsville.

"Every direction you turn at this year's LIT Festival, you will encounter creativity, engineering, and technology," said Allison Dillon-Jauken, executive director of Arts Huntsville.

"This festival is truly an example of what makes our community stand out in Alabama and the Southeast as a smart place where art and innovation intersect."

This year's event is particularly innovative because it is partnering with two unique public art installations.

Intrude, a traveling public art installation by Australian artist Amanda Parer of Parer Studio, features 10 to 23-foot-tall inflatable illuminated Rabbits. They will be on display for 10 days - kicking off with LIT.

Another element of surprise will be the interactive Musical Trees by LED-Orange, on East side square. Passersby will have the power to control the light display through a control system nearby. The Musical Trees are already on display.

The night lights up from 7pm to 10pm - with lots of time to enjoy area restaurants and local food trucks."