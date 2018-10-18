An ‘excessive’ amount of grease and a repeat offender on this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Limestone County

Cracker Barrel

1212 Kelli Dr, Athens, AL 35613

Score: 80

An excessive amount of grease was on the ground outside at the grease bin and dumpsters.

The ice maker and can opener needed cleaning.

Food was at improper temperatures. Eggs held at 81ºF, Tomatoes 45ºF, Lettuce 54ºF, Cheese 48ºF (no timestamp)



The manager and health department confirmed all violations were corrected.

Madison County

Rice Box (repeat)

1420 Waddell Dr, Huntsville, AL 35806

Score: 72

Violations:

A bowl of food was found stored in the hand sink. During Inspection: Manager removed the bowl of food in hand sink.

Paper towels and soap were missing at the back hand sink During Inspection: Missing paper towels and soap at back hand sink.

Residue found in ice chute.

Shell eggs 48ºF.

We have a repeat offender we reported on back in August.

You may remember Rice Box on Waddell Rd. in Huntsville got a score of 80 after the inspector found some critical violations including insects in raw chicken.

We've reached out the owner again and have yet to hear back.

Madison County

Clean Plate Winner:

A Town Wings

2608 N Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville, AL 35810

Score: 98

We're swinging by a new 'hot' spot in town on North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

A Town Wings, based in Atlanta, opened their first Alabama location just four months ago.

Each store has slightly different menus and prices keeping the experience unique.

Dive into hand breaded fish, shrimp, tenders and fries, with a healthy sprinkle of seasoning salt of course.

Try one of their best sellers -- a delicious and 'philling' Philly Cheesesteak.

With their biggest order at 100 pieces, the wings are just about endless, and so are the flavors with 20 options ranging from hot, to garlic parmesan, to teriyaki lemon pepper.