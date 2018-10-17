× WHNT News 19 Legal Action Line returns on Tuesday, October 23rd

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – WHNT News 19 is Taking Action to help you get answers to your legal questions with our annual Legal Action Line. It is taking place on Tuesday, October 23rd from 4:00pm – 7:00pm. Attorneys with the Huntsville-Madison County Bar Association will volunteer their time to field your legal questions.

Mark Debro, President of the Huntsville-Madison County Bar Association, encourages people to call in and speak to a legal professional.

“This is their chance to do it,” explains Debro. “Everything is anonymous. They get to talk to a lawyer and the lawyer that’s on the other line is going to try to make them feel as comfortable as possible.”

Debro says the local lawyers will be prepared to provide guidance on a number of topics, including:

Divorce

Child support

Consumer/debt collection

Personal injury

Social Security collection

Wills/estate law/powers of attorney

Real estate/property issues

Evictions

Unemployment compensation

Other topics

“Lawyers render service,” says Debro. “This is one of the services that we are providing to the community and we want to make sure the community goes ahead and takes advantage of that by contacting the Legal Action Line to deal with those questions.”

Last year, the Legal Action Line received more than 160 calls. WHNT News 19 will provide the number to call right before the phone bank opens on October 23rd. The phone lines will be open from 4:00pm – 7:00pm.

If you need legal help, and you qualify for assistance, you can find help through Legal Services Alabama, the Madison County Volunteer Lawyers Program or the Alabama Bar Association.

DISCLAIMER: Topics discussed during LEGAL ACTION LINE are general in nature and do not create an attorney-client relationship. To discuss the aspects of your legal needs, it is recommended you contact an attorney directly. You can find a local lawyer through the Huntsville-Madison County Bar Association – visit huntsvillebar.org.