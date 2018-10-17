Video shows contraband smuggled through child’s diaper at Rikers Island, jail sources say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Video surveillance captured an alleged contraband exchange involving a child at Rikers Island, jail sources say.

Surveillance footage obtained by WPIX shows a woman with a child on her lap visiting an inmate at the West Facility visiting area in April.

The woman is seen shuffling around, putting something into the child's diaper before giving her over to the inmate. The inmate is then seen reaching into the child’s diaper before placing something into his jumpsuit.

After correction officers grew suspicious of the visit, they brought a dog to the visiting area to check on the inmate, but no contraband was immediately found, according to jail sources.

It is believed the inmate was able to put the contraband in his rectum, an area officers are not allowed to check.

Investigators later determined the contraband was drugs, sources said.