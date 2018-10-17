Oklahoma vet to cover surgery after child caught on video beating, torturing dachshund

LAWTON, Okla. – An Oklahoma City animal hospital has offered to pay for surgery to help a dachshund named “Sprocket” after a child was caught on video beating and torturing the puppy.

The dog’s owner, David Winbush, told KWTV he and his family were at dinner when the boy entered the Lawton family’s backyard Monday. They came home to find Sprocket with two broken legs, pinned underneath a rock below a portable shed, Winbush said.

He said he didn’t know the extent of the horrific abuse Sprocket had endured until he checked surveillance video and saw the boy, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pick up Sprocket and start beating the 6-month-old dachshund, tossing the dog in the air and slamming him onto the ground.

Video shows the boy return to the backyard four times, the last time with a baseball bat.

“If he ever does get fixed where he can walk again, his spirit will be broken, meaning he will cower down to everybody,” said Winbush, who shared video of the graphic abuse with KOTV. “He will not be a happy animal anymore, he will always be like an abused child, just bow down and out and not want anything.”

Winbush rushed Sprocket to Neel Veterinary Hospital where they found Sprocket had a two fractured legs – injuries that would cost $3,000 to surgically repair.

The Winbushes said they were stunned when the hospital offered to pay the bill.

Associate Veterinarian Jeff Hicks told KWTV that, at least physically, Sprocket should recover well, thanks to his age.

“The fact that there is not a joint involved is a nice thing, he is a young dog, so these fractures will tend to want to heal on their own,” Hicks said.

The Candice Winbush’s sister created a GoFundMe account to raise money for Sprocket, and the family says they are planning on donating that money – most likely to the Neel Veterinary Hospital, according to KWTV.

The family told the station they are planning on pressing criminal charges.

Police said they have identified the young suspect and will have more information on the investigation later in the week.