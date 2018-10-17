Madison County investigators search for clues in cold case

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms they are looking for clues in an 18-year-old cold case.

Authorities are actively searching near the intersection of Cave Spring Road and Old Gurley Pike in connection to the disappearance of Warren Flippo. Flippo was last seen on June 24, 2000 and was never heard from again. He was 44 at the time. His disappearance is believed to be as a result of his homicide.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Donny Shaw says investigators are focused and busy at the location.

We will continue to update this developing story as we work to gather more information.