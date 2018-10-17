Local musician Bradley Walker wins GMA Dove Award for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year

ATHENS, Ala. – We want to take a moment to congratulate one of our friends here at WHNT News 19. Bradley Walker was in Nashville last night for the 49th annual GMA Dove Awards honoring excellence and outstanding achievements in Christian music.

We’re happy to tell you, Bradley’s bringing home a Dove Award to Athens!

He posted on his Facebook page, “Words can’t express how I feel right now… ‘Blessed’ just won the Dove Award for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year! All glory to God!”

You can find a copy of Blessed, at Cracker Barrel stores or you can order it on his Facebook page.