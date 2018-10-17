× Lauderdale County death determined to be homicide, victim identified

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators say the death of a Lauderdale County man is homicide, and they are questioning someone in the case.

The investigation started Tuesday night in the Cloverdale area when a man was found dead inside his home on County Road 273. Investigators identified that person as Roy Dale Montgomery, 52.

Deputies tell us they are questioning a person of interest in the case. They say they picked that person up on unrelated arrest warrants.

Investigators say the victim’s truck, a 1989 Chevy, was missing from the home, but they found it this afternoon on County Road 81 in the Oakland community.

We understand investigators were alerted to Montgomery’s disappearance when he didn’t go to work on Monday morning.