× Kids to Love receives large donation from Jack’s Family’s Fund

ARDMORE, Ala. – The Kids to Love Foundation received a big donation from Jack’s Wednesday for $217,000

Lee Marshall, CEO of the foundation, said the Davidson Farms home costs nearly half a million dollars to operate annually.

The home for girls can have up to 10 occupants and is currently half full.

Michael Greco of Jacks Family Fund said they’re just happy to be able to give in such large capacities.

“The money for these donations comes from our Jack’s employees. They have money taken out of their paystubs to give back to the communities. That’s how important it is to continue to give,” Greco said.

Marshall said the big donation will go toward the girls’ essential needs as well as different home expenses.