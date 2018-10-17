× ‘Intrude’ hops into Big Spring Park, bringing whimsy and delight to all who encounter it

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Downtown Huntsville is soon welcoming a global invader to Big Spring Park– in the form of 23-foot-tall inflatable, illuminated BUNNIES! Arts Huntsville, in partnership with Downtown Huntsville, Inc. and sponsor Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Alabama, is bringing whimsy and delight to downtown Huntsville this October with Intrude, a traveling public art installation by Australian artist Amanda Parer.

Huntsville joins the ranks of Denver, Seattle, Singapore, Sydney, and Berlin – and other metropolitan destination cities – to host Intrude.

Intrude will be on display to the public Friday, October 19th through the 28th in Big Spring Park East and West. The rabbits range from 10 to 23 feet tall. The public is welcome to gently interact with the bunnies and share their experience with the exhibit using the hashtag #IntrudeHsv.

The exhibit will coincide with a calendar of FREE special events, starting with the annual LIT: Light + Innovation + Technology festival on October 19th and 20th.

Why rabbits?

Rabbits in artist Amanda Parer’s native Australia are an out of control pest, leaving a trail of ecological destruction wherever they go. First introduced by white settlers in 1788 they have caused a great imbalance to the countries endemic species. The rabbit also is an animal of contradiction.

They represent the fairytale animals from our childhood – a furry innocence, frolicking through idyllic fields. Intrude deliberately evokes this cutesy image, and a strong visual humour, to lure you into the artwork only to reveal the more serious environmental messages in the work. They are huge, the size referencing “the elephant in the room”, the problem, like our environmental impact, big but easily ignored.

“Hoppy Hour” in #DowntownHSV

Five downtown businesses will be offering special menu items and deals in celebration of the #IntrudeHSV public art installation October 19th through the 28th: :

Honest Coffee Roasters

The Cinnabunny Latte.

Offered: All Day

The Fluffy Brown Bunny

Godiva dark chocolate liquor, pinnacle cherry vodka, chocolate syrup, topped with a whipped cream bunny tail.

Offered: All Day

$5 Hoppy Pints

Hop Bus IPA and Big Spring IPA

Offered: All Day

Brunch Bellini and Honey Bunny Biscuit

Offered: Saturday and Sunday, 11am -3pmHoppy Hour Hooch and Bugs Bomber shots

Offered: 4-7pm

Hoppy Hour Milkshake

Vanilla and cotton candy ice cream milkshake served with whipped cream

Offered: Monday-Thursday, 9am-3pm and Friday, 9am-8pm

Intrude Community Events

Most events are FREE and will be held in Big spring Park East, unless otherwise noted.

LIT: Light+Innovation+Technology Festival, hosted by Arts Huntsville & Downtown Huntsville, Inc.

Friday & Saturday, October 19th & 20th, 7-10pm

Bend with the Bunnies, hosted by Light-on Yoga Fitness

Saturday, October 20th, 10am & Friday, October 26th, 5:30pm

Rabbit Adoptions with Alabama Rabbit Rescue

Sunday, October 21, 12-4pm

Tuesday, October 23rd, 12:15pm

**starts at the Light Tree sculpture at The Avenue, located at 201 Jefferson St. N.

Read for the Record public book reading with United Way of Madison County

Thursday, October 25 th at 10am, 1pm and 4pm with readers artist Dustin Timbrook, anchor Greg Screwsm, and artist Jahni Moore.

Appropriate for ages 2-8

Friday, October 26th, 7pm

You can learn more about these events and the Intrude public art installation on Arts Huntsville’s website or by following Arts Huntsville’s Facebook Event Page.