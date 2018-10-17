Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Jacqueline McGrady is this week's Tools For Teachers winner! McGrady teaches second grade at Ben Davis Elementary in Decatur. It's more than a story, it's a journey. A journey about commitment, dedication, perseverance, and love overcoming obstacles.

"It's those country values you don't find every day in a teacher, and just so filling to see a teacher who gives it their all each and every day despite what she is going through," said Principal Dr. Hanson. "She came into my office and said she had breast cancer."

WHNT News 19's Ben Smith spoke with this McGrady and here is what she said.

"Started the year off, January 30 my birthday, I am going to celebrate with my babies like I always do. And on the 26th of January, I was told I had breast cancer. My students were so supportive. My parents and students were just everything. It was a hard journey. But through it all, I took God with me from the beginning to the end. Finished everything in July this year. Praying let me just come back to work, this what I do, this is what I love. I thank God I am back enjoying what I enjoy doing."

On her kids:

"They call me Mom sometimes they forget they call me Grandma all of those things so it makes me happy. I want to give them all that I have in me because they are my babies."

"Everyday is a gift. I already knew that, but it brought it that much closer to me. I cherish every minute of every day. I take nothing for granted. I stress over nothing now. I used to stress over things, I stress over none of it because it`s not worth it. When I look at the people sitting there with me, going through the same thing I am going through. The pain that was there. I worry about none of this stuff. This is simple," said McGrady