Awesome Clouds! Iridescence in The Shoals on Tuesday

You don’t see this everyday – especially with colors like this!

Johnny Raper snapped these shots of iridescent clouds over Florence Wednesday afternoon, and they are spectacular. We rarely get this kind of contrast and brightness with clouds like this in the Alabama sky because of haze and other clouds in the sky blocking the view.

Atmospheric Optics describes how this works:

‘When parts of clouds are thin and have similar size droplets, diffraction can make them shine with colors like a corona. In fact, the colors are essentially corona fragments. The effect is called cloud iridescence or irisation, terms derived from Iris the Greek personification of the rainbow.’

