Authorities: Man breaks into Limestone County home, does laundry

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Harvest man is behind bars for making himself at home in a house that wasn’t his.

Tyler Keefe Love, 31, broke into a house on Davis Avenue in Limestone County Tuesday evening, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. He then proceeded to act as though he lived there, authorities said.

It’s not known how long Love was in the home, authorities said, but he was there long enough to take a bath, wash his clothes, clip his toenails and make a sandwich. Love also turned off the homeowner’s Scentsy burner and went through her cabinets, drawers and jewelry boxes, they said.

When the homeowner returned to the home, she confronted Love and asked what he was doing in the home. Love said “Washing clothes, Grandmama,” and refused to leave, the sheriff’s office said. They said he also appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Ardmore police arrived and detained Love until Limestone County investigators showed up.

Love is charged with second-degree burglary and was booked into the Limestone County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Authorities said he was just released from the jail five days before, after serving time for burglary and other charges.