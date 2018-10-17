× Athens Police debut Pink Patrol for cancer awareness

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens Police Department premiered its pink patrol car at the Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation Pink Elephant Luncheon on Wednesday. Chief Floyd Johnson said the car will appear at not only breast cancer awareness events but also Relay for Life and other cancer awareness events.

“This car symbolizes that our department and our city care about those who fight this horrible disease, and we want to be a part of events aimed at raising awareness and providing support,” Chief Johnson said.

Brad Stovall Auto Body provided the work to turn the patrol car into Pink Patrol.

“Brad sponsored us and did a wonderful job so that when we bring our pink patrol car, people are going to notice,” Chief Johnson said.