Two-vehicle crash claims Moulton mother and son’s life

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama State Troopers confirm a Moulton woman and her teenage son died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 69.

Public Information Officer Chuck Daniel says the mother and her child were in a 2009 Nissan Cube when it crossed over the centerline and struck a 2006 Peterbilt. The driver of the Peterbilt was reported not injured.

The identity of the victims has not been released. Daniel says the names are being withheld until the investigation is complete.

The wreck happened six miles south of Bremen at 9:56 a.m, according to Daniel.