Shoals family collecting relief items for Florida residents

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – A grass-roots effort to collect Hurricane Michael relief items is taking hold in the Shoals. A family has made it their mission to help total strangers on the Gulf Coast left with nothing.

“We look at those people down there that have lost everything they’ve got,” stated Bill Thomas. “All they have is the clothes on their back; don’t even have a place to lay their head.”

Thomas and his family weathered Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach. He says what he saw in the following days was unbelievable. On their way back to the Shoals the family talked about what they could do to help.

“On the way home, my 8-year-old, this was really his brainchild, He’s like, 'Dad we need to start taking up items for these people,'” Thomas explained.

And Flo-Town Disaster Outreach born. Since this past weekend, they have been collecting relief items in front of Shoals area Walmarts. On Tuesday they were In Muscle Shoals. Thomas says the Gulf Coast residents who are there year-around are the ones most affected,

“They are the people who work in the hotels. They are the people who work in Walmart. They staff all the little souvenir shops. They are just common people just like you and I, Carter. They are just trying to make a living and get by and raise their kids. Those are the ones left with nothing,” said Thomas. And that’s who he plans to hand deliver these items to this weekend.

For more information on Flo-Town Disaster Outreach, you can call Bill Thomas at (256)710-8141

The outreach will be set up at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Florence Boulevard Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. On Thursday, they will be set up outside of Walmart on Hough Road in Florence from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

They are accepting non-perishable food items, water, hygiene products, diapers. wipes, and first-aid items.