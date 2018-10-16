Onyx Aerospace lands second location in Huntsville’s Stovehouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An aerospace engineering service company is the latest group to join Huntsville’s Stovehouse development. Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate made the official announcement Tuesday.

Onyx Aerospace will occupy a 2,058 square foot open-air office space, according to Crunkleton. It’s the HUBZone contractor’s second location; their headquarter is located in Athens.

As a way to meet their client’s need in the Rocket City, Onyx’s president said the location gives the firm multiple access points.

“Onyx has a heavy customer base at Redstone Arsenal and Cummings Research Park,” said President Steve Hanna, in the release. “Stovehouse is central to our clientele and provides multiple access points to major highways and Huntsville hot spots.

In addition, the company leader said Stovehouse’s mission to grow the west Huntsville area played an influential part.

“Stovehouse is a vibrant destination that has given us the freedom and flexibility we were looking for,” said Hanna. “During our first few months at the development, we found that our team was able to bring ideas to the table faster and get the job done more efficiently. Environment plays an important role when it comes to productivity, and Stovehouse offers a unique work/play setting with food options, entertainment and fresh air when you need to step away from the desk.”

Stovehouse Properties Owner and Developer Danny Yancey had this to say about the new occupant:

“Onyx immediately got behind the project and they have fully embraced the creative atmosphere we’ve cultivated. We look forward to supporting them as they expand their footprint in Huntsville.”

Crunkleton’s CPM Principal Wesley Crunkleton explained how the development and engineering firm make a great pair.

“Stovehouse goes beyond providing the basic needs for a workforce,” Crunkleton said “Employees living within the Huntsville area value short commute times and recognize the benefits of working in energetic work/play environments. Onyx was looking to be part of a larger project where they could create efficient engineering solutions by day and unwind after work. Stovehouse was a perfect fit.”