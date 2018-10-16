Huntsville father explains how the need for diapers is important

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A Huntsville father of two sat down with WHNT on Tuesday to share his experience with The Great Diaper Driver. It's an event that he says is near to his heart.

iHeart Radio Promotions Director and WTAK host Deano Chapel and his wife have two kids. Nowadays, he says they are in stable conditions, but it wasn't always like that.

In 2015, Chapel and his wife had their first child. In a couple of years, they had another baby around the same time as the first. What they didn't expect is the cost of diapers for two babies.

"My diapers are going to cost me anywhere from $150 to $200 a month and that's a that's a full payment and a car payment or power bill," Chapel explained.

Unfortunately, he had to make sacrifices.

"I sold a banjo that was autographed by Bela Fleck. I think I got like $200 for it," Chapel said. "It hurt me a little bit right here but you know what but my kids are more important than a than a banjo."

Today, he uses his voice to tell listeners about the event.

Chapel has one message for the community:

"The [Oct.] 18th is the Blitz Day. While you're out grocery shopping, pick up a bag of diapers. All sizes are needed," the father of two said.