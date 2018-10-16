City of Florence to hold recycling event Oct. 19

FLORENCE, Ala. — Keep the Shoals Beautiful and the City of Florence is holding a free E-Waste Recycling Event Friday, October 19.

The event is being held at the Southwire Company on 1455 Helton Drive. A 26-foot box truck will be stationed from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m with volunteers to help unload vehicles.

The following items are acceptable:

  • Personal Computers
  • Disk Drives
  • Fax machines
  • Keyboards
  • VCR/CD Players
  • Laptops
  • Printers
  • Phones
  • Mouse/Mice
  • TVs
  • Modems
  • CD-Roms
  • Scanners
  • Stereos
  • Monitors

The following items are not acceptable:

  • Console/Projection TVs
  • Gas Powered Tools
  • Battery Powered Tools
  • Ovens/Toaster Ovens
  • Household Trash
  • Car Batteries
  • Refrigerators
  • Blenders
  • Freezers
  • Tires
  • Washer/Dryers
  • Vacuum Cleaners
  • De-Humidifiers
  • Humidifiers
  • Mixers