City of Florence to hold recycling event Oct. 19

FLORENCE, Ala. — Keep the Shoals Beautiful and the City of Florence is holding a free E-Waste Recycling Event Friday, October 19.
The event is being held at the Southwire Company on 1455 Helton Drive. A 26-foot box truck will be stationed from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m with volunteers to help unload vehicles.
The following items are acceptable:
- Personal Computers
- Disk Drives
- Fax machines
- Keyboards
- VCR/CD Players
- Laptops
- Printers
- Phones
- Mouse/Mice
- TVs
- Modems
- CD-Roms
- Scanners
- Stereos
- Monitors
The following items are not acceptable:
- Console/Projection TVs
- Gas Powered Tools
- Battery Powered Tools
- Ovens/Toaster Ovens
- Household Trash
- Car Batteries
- Refrigerators
- Blenders
- Freezers
- Tires
- Washer/Dryers
- Vacuum Cleaners
- De-Humidifiers
- Humidifiers
- Mixers
34.799810 -87.677251