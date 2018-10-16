City of Florence to hold recycling event Oct. 19

FLORENCE, Ala. — Keep the Shoals Beautiful and the City of Florence is holding a free E-Waste Recycling Event Friday, October 19.

The event is being held at the Southwire Company on 1455 Helton Drive. A 26-foot box truck will be stationed from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m with volunteers to help unload vehicles.

The following items are acceptable:

Personal Computers

Disk Drives

Fax machines

Keyboards

VCR/CD Players

Laptops

Printers

Phones

Mouse/Mice

TVs

Modems

CD-Roms

Scanners

Stereos

Monitors

The following items are not acceptable:

Console/Projection TVs

Gas Powered Tools

Battery Powered Tools

Ovens/Toaster Ovens

Household Trash

Car Batteries

Refrigerators

Blenders

Freezers

Tires

Washer/Dryers

Vacuum Cleaners

De-Humidifiers

Humidifiers

Mixers