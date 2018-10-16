× Baby stabbed and baked in oven, Mississippi sheriff says

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. – Authorities said a woman is in custody after they said they found a baby that had been stabbed, placed in an oven and baked Monday night.

The woman being held in connection with the 20-month-old girl’s death is her grandmother, Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams told WTVA. She had not been formally charged as of Tuesday morning.

The child was found after a call around 7 p.m. Monday night at a house on Martin Luther King Drive in Shaw, Miss., according to WTVA.

An autopsy will be performed to determine whether the child died before being placed in the oven, authorities said..