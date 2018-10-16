× Authorities: Rape suspect may have ingested something before his death

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man who died a short time after being arrested for rape, sodomy and burglary Monday morning may have ingested something before his death in custody, authorities said Tuesday.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how Neal Matthias Grillo, 37, died Monday morning at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, but a sheriff’s office spokesman said Tuesday morning they believe Grillo ingested something that led to him becoming unconscious.

Grillo had come in voluntarily to be interviewed about alleged incidents that happened last week, authorities said. Investigators arrested and charged him after that interview.

Grillo went unconscious while awaiting transportation, authorities said. He was given CPR and taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities and a Huntsville Fire Department Hazardous Materials team searched Grillo’s home, but did not take any evidence from the home.